IPOB PRESS RELEASE ON MASSACRE OF BIAFRANS ORDERED BY FRANCIS ODESANYA

The world is held aghast at the barefaced lies and unbelievable denial by Mr. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, concerning the massacre of Biafrans who came out on Friday, January 20th, 2017 to rally in support of Mr. Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. In his denial speech, Mr. Odesanya could not even differentiate between a protest and a rally, hence his ignorant reference to Biafrans‘ rally as a “protest.“ Given the antecedents of the uncouth and ill-trained Nigerian Policemen and other security agencies, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu published a letter which it sent to the Police Authorities in Rivers State which notified them of the upcoming rally.

The Police Authorities, on their part, duly acknowledged receipt of the letter via a communication they sent to the IPOB officials in Rivers State. Also, Jeff Amechi Agbodo of The Sun Newspaper reported on January 19th, 2017 that IPOB has formally notified the Rivers State Police of their intention to hold a rally the next day in support of Donald Trump.

IPOB decided to go through this formal communication channel with the Rivers State Police Command despite the fact that Section-39 and Section-40 of Nigeria’s Constitution gave us the right to assemble. Biafrans from all over Nigeria converged at Igweocha on January 20th, 2017, and the rally started in earnest at 9 am along Aba Road by Rumuola Junction.

We invite everyone to watch this Youtube video showing the peaceful and orderly rally conducted by IPOB: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FMjz_2IOr8&feature=youtu.be

On getting to the Garrison Junction area of the town, Francis Odesanya ordered the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police to open fire at the rallying Biafrans. The SARS was later joined by the soldiers of the Nigerian Army and agents of the Department of State Services (DSS). Twenty Biafrans were shot dead on the spot. Seventy Biafrans were terminally shot at critical and vital organs of their bodies. Much more were hit with the butt of the guns, and manymore had deep lacerations inflicted on their bodies as the soldiers used bayonets on them. Mr. Francis Odesanya also ordered the arrest of over 100 Biafrans who are still in detention up to this moment.

To hide their crimes, Francis Odesanya ordered the SARS squad to evacuate the dead bodies to unknown destinations to destroy any evidence of manslaughter against them. Hence Francis Odesanya has made away with as much as ten dead bodies of Biafrans. In addition to the felling of unarmed and peaceful Biafrans, Francis Odesanya ordered his men to burn American flags, Israeli flags, and Russian flags which they seized from the rallying Biafrans. Unknown to Francis Odesanya and his rampaging killer squads, all these were captured in video and shall be released to the appropriate prosecuting authority.

Therefore the denial by Mr. Francis Odesanya on the heinous crime he committed on the 20th January 2017 is deceptive and cannot pass the test of time. It is crystal clear now that Francis Odesanya and his colleagues at the Rivers State Police Command have joined the infamous group of genocidists such as General Buratai, IGP Solomon Arase, Col. Issah Abdullahi, etc who will spend the rest of their lives in prison for mass-murder. We want to assure Mr. Francis Odesanya and his colleagues that they must receive justice, no matter how long it takes.

We call upon the International Community to rise and condemn these despicable acts of Francis Odesanya and his colleagues. We also call upon the Envoys of America, Russia, and Israel to demand explanations from Francis Odesanya why he resorted to burning the flags of their respective countries. We assure the world that IPOB under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu remains peaceful and non-violent. Muhammadu Buhari and the British Government have tried in vain to drag us into armed rebellion, but we shall continue to resist such temptations.

We have set our eyes on the restoration of the nation of Biafra and shall never be distracted by Buhari and the British Government. We are doing so with the strong conviction that the restoration of Biafra is unstoppable, irrevocable, and irreversible. Deaths cannot stop us from taking that which God Almighty created for us, and we shall do so following the psalmist words of confidence in Psalm Chapter 27 verse 1.

For us, it is Biafra or death!!!

Signed

Barrister Emma Nmezu Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya

Spokesperson for IPOB Spokesperson for IPOB