APC News | 23 January 2017 10:07 CET

Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, joins APC

By The Citizen

A former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country home in Amechi-Uwani, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nnamani's registration was witnessed by some leaders of the party in the zone, including the Vice Chairman, APC South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu; Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu; Chairman, Enugu State chapter of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye; and the chairman of the registration committee, Rev. Tony Ibeabuchi.


