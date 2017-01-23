FG releases funds to more states for school feeding

The Federal Government has released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in five states.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, stated this in a release obtained by THE CITIZEN.

He said the Social Investment Programmes, SIP, are proceeding at different stages of implementation.

According to him, the Federal Government last week released money to the states of Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ebonyi to cover the feeding for 10 school days in continuation of the Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

'The sum of about N375, 434, 870 has just been released and paid to 7,909 cooks in those States for the feeding of a total of 677, 476 primary school pupils,' he said.

Giving the breakdown, Akande said Ogun State got a total of N119, 648, 900 paid to 1.381 cooks to feed 170, 927 pupils; Ebonyi State got N115, 218, 600 paid to 1.466 cooks to feed 164, 598 pupils; while Anambra State got N67.5m paid to 937 cooks to feed 96,489 pupils.

He also said that Oyo State got N72.2m paid to 1437 cooks to feed 103, 269 pupils while Osun State got N867,370 paid to 2688 to feed 142, 193 pupils.

He said all monies were paid directly to the cooks and cover 10 days of school.

He said the figures would go up later this week when Zamfara and Enugu States are expected to be paid N188.7 million and N67.2 million respectively.

In Zamfara, the sum would be paid to 2,738 cooks to feed 269, 665 pupils while in Enugu, the sum would be paid to 1128 cooks to feed 96, 064 pupils.

He noted that with these, over N631 million would have been released so far in 2017 for school feeding in seven States, paid to 11,775 cooks and meant to feed over one million primary school.

On N-Power, Akande stated that the process of payments of verified graduates who are beneficiaries has advanced and at different stages of progress in all but two states, noting that more and more of such beneficiaries are posting their glad experiences of receiving alerts on the Social Media.

He said that payment of the December Stipends which had gone across the country would be completed in all states except two that did not meet the extended deadline for the verification process for December stipends.

He added that the processing of January stipends was also in advanced stages.

He assured some beneficiaries who have issues to remain patient, while observing that quite a number of the beneficiaries have banking information irregularities.

He said the payment of the unemployed graduates which has created a huge buzz across the country especially on the Social Media is being done in batches.

Akande said that the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, would continue in the nine pilot states of Bauchi, Borno, Niger, Kogi, Cross Rivers, Osun, Oyo Ekiti, and Kwara States.

He said that challenges were being experienced with the banks in some of the states, but pointed out that beneficiaries have continued to receive their stipends which are being paid for two months to cover the months of December and January.

According to Akande, the CCT payments would be done six times in a year, with a payment of N10,000 to cover two months