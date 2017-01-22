RE: Senator Buruji Kashamu says Gov Fayose is unfit to lead PDP Governor's Forum: -- Lere Olayinka

Even as we have elected not to join issues with Senator Buruji Kasamu,

I think Nigerians should ask him whether he is a governor?

What is the business of a senator, who is not even a principal officer

in the Senate with who becomes the Chairman of PDP Governors' Forum?

If he wants to have a say on who becomes Chairman of PDP Governors

Forum, he should also try and become a governor like Governor Ayodele

Fayose, and a respected, forthright, committed partyman and courageous

one too.

As it is now, he is not a governor and he has never been a governor,

and as such does not know how PDP Governors' Forum operates. He

therefore lacks moral rights to comment on who becomes Chairman of the

Governors' Forum.

Lere Olayinka

22/01/2017