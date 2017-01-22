Pro Trump Rally Killings: The Making Of Nigeria An International Murderous Country
(Intersociety & SBCHROs, Onitsha Nigeria: 22nd January 2017)-The
leaderships of Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law
(Intersociety) and the Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights
Organizations (SBCHROs) are deeply concerned, alarmed and shocked over
the wilful and premeditated killing of no fewer than twenty (20)
unarmed and defenceless Nigerian citizens and terminally injuring of
scores of others at the Port Harcourt (Igweocha) venue of Donald J.
Trump Solidarity Rally on 20th January 2017. Over seventy (70) other
citizens that attended the rally were arrested and are still being
detained by soldiers and police, etc, in various detention facilities
in Rivers State and possibly outside the State.
The regime atrocious deaths and associated terminal injuries were
carried out and perpetrated by the Nigerian Army led by its Chief, Lt
Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai; among other security forces. The operation,
circumstantially, was presidentially ordered by the Commander-In-Chief
of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.
The shootings and killings reportedly started at various sub-scenes of
the solidarity rally the moment the Nigerian Army stormed the places
to join other security forces on the ground and opened fire at unarmed
and defenceless citizens with live bullets shot at them at close
range. Some dead bodies of the Port Harcourt shootings and killings
were taken away by the Nigerian Army, while others were rescued and
deposited in some mortuaries located in across Rivers State. In
similar shootings and killings in Onitsha and Aba in August and
December 2015 as well as in January, February and May 2016; they also
started after the arrival of the soldiers of the Nigerian Army.
By law and circumstances, the shootings and killings are totally and
inexcusably wilful and premeditated; particularly on account of
existing secret or unofficial presidential death code against unarmed
and defenceless Pro Biafra Campaigners and other citizens of Southeast
and South-south Nigeria led by Igbo-Nigerians. The anti Igbo
presidential death code is circumstantially evidential; likewise
associated criminal stigmatization.
Further attestation to the wilful and premeditated shootings and
killings is the widely publicized written notification for the rally
sent by the lead-organizer of the rally, the IPOB World-Wide to
relevant security agencies in Nigeria including the Army, Police and
SSS and leading diplomatic missions and social advocacy groups within
and outside Nigeria.
The shootings and killings have also exposed the Nigerian Army and
other security agencies’ bare-faced lies and indefensible excuses made
against the Pro Biafra Campaigners particularly the IPOB since 2015 to
the effect that “Pro Biafra Campaigners are shot and killed during
their protests because they are armed and violent”. The Igweocha
shootings and killings have completely exposed these bare-faced lies
and vindicated IPOB led Pro Biafra Campaigners as unarmed and
nonviolent or pacifist self determination campaigners.
Gory images emerging from the Igweocha (Port Harcourt) shootings and
killings have also exposed the Nigerian Army, Police and SSS; in the
area of criminal use of force; where unarmed and defenceless citizens
who gathered for the rally were targeted and shot with automatic
weapons at close range; directed at terminal parts of their bodies
such as chest, waist, lung, heart, forehead, neck, reproductive and
stomach regions of their bodies. The Rivers Police Command even has
the audacity and shamelessness to tell reporters that “non person died
in the rally”.
In all these, President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed woefully in
his constitutional duty to protect the citizens’ constitutional rights
to life, personal liberty and dignity of human person as well as
freedom of association, expression, movement and constitutional
assemblies. The Buhari Administration has also failed woefully to
observe and uphold Nigeria’s regional and international rights
obligations under the AU and the UN Systems.
Apart from grave ethnic bias and hatred which the shootings and
killings further exposed; they also gravely or dangerously rubbished
Nigeria as an international murderous country. It is also very
important to observe that Nigeria as a current Member-State of the
African Union and the United Nations under the current international
diplomacy and relations; is speedily becoming a Rogue State under the
Buhari Administration.
Diplomatically and internationally, there have been several pro Buhari
and anti Buhari Street protests and matches in strategic international
capitals and cities; yet no single soul was shot and killed or
terminally maimed with live bullets. Several street matches and
protests have been organized and are still being organized by mass
movements involving millions of citizens of various regional and
international ethnic nationalities in several cities of the world for
self governance, statehood or socio-political and economic self
determination; yet heavens have not fallen and the host political
territories have never unleashed their armies and other coercive
agencies on them with brute alacrity. But in Buhari’s democratic
Nigeria, over 270 killings and 350 terminal injuries have been
recorded in seventeen months or 510 days or between August 2015 and
January 2017.
Diplomatic consequences of the pro Trump solidarity shootings and
killings wilfully carried out and perpetrated by the Buhari
Administration may most likely overweigh Nigeria’s current Presidency
particularly as it concerns Nigeria’s relationship with the new Donald
Trump Administration in Washington. The killings are the height of
diplomatic blunder and miscalculation. Nigeria is doomed irreparably
if it attracts to itself international isolationism from the world’s
first among the equals and the equals themselves.
The Buhari Administration appears deadly decayed diplomatically and
internationally that it has defiantly and dangerously remained locally
and diplomatically incorrigible and suicidal. The Administration ought
to have learned a lot of lessons from its gross diplomatic bias and
sidedness in the just concluded failed Hillary Clinton and former
President Obama’ election campaigns; but we are deeply disappointed
that the reverse is grossly the case till date.
Granted that there exists diplomatic lobbying, but how can the Buhari
Administration explain to the Trump Administration that it killed not
less than 20 unarmed and defenceless citizens, terminally injured
dozens of others and detained over seventy (70) simply because they
non-violently and harmlessly gathered to show solidarity with Mr
Donald J. Trump on his historic swearing in as the 45th President of
the United States on the same date of the shootings and killings?
Will the Trump Administration abandon the Statue of Liberty and
swallow President Buhari’s expected indefensible excuses? Is Nigeria
no longer a key Member-State of the United Nations? What about the
Principles and Purposes of the United Nations and the Fundamental
Rules of the United Nations or Opino Juris including the Ten Basic
Standards of the International Law, Use of Force and the Hallowed
Right to Freedom of Expression? Is Buhari’s democratic Nigeria now an
island of itself? Can the Ghanaian security forces, for instance,
order for mass murder of Nigerians in Ghana on account of their
jubilations or rallies over the Super Eagle’s defeat of the Black
Stars in a football match?
We shall not be surprised to read in coming days or weeks in
Nigeria’s print, visual, audio visual and web media; particularly
those with strong ethno-religious bias and news censorship, a scripted
or diplomatically coerced statement from the authorities of relevant
diplomatic missions in Nigeria or the Government of Nigeria with
indefensible excuses bordering on the reason for diplomatic
indifference as it concerns the shootings and killings or dissipation
of diplomatic or verbal energy as in why President Muhammadu Buhari’s
name was omitted from the list of the international dignitaries
invited for Trump inauguration at the White House; thereby ignoring
diplomatic and moral abominations trailing the Igweocha pro Trump
rally shootings and killings.
As we and other Nigerians and members of the international community
await the completion of the ongoing statistical compilation and
computation of the images and bio-data of those killed and maimed at
the Igweocha Pro Trump Solidarity Rally of 20th January 2017; we again
console with the families that lost their loved ones and bread winners
as well as the leadership of IPOB World-Wide and urge them to take
heart and see the death of their slain comrades as a price for liberty
of their race to be saved and rescued from age-long physical or
structural violence in a bleeding Federal Republic of Nigeria.
We also urge them to remain unprovoked, pacifist and nonviolent at all
times. It is extremely important to inform them that the Buhari
Administration and its leading regime atrocities perpetrators
including President Buhari himself, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, former
Inspector Gen of Police, Solomon Arase, current IGP, Ibrahim Kpotum
Idris, SSS boss, Lawal Daura and their culpable sub commanders as well
as the present Governments of Abia and Anambra States which culpably
aided and abetted the 9th February and 30th May 2016 military
massacres in Onitsha and Aba ; are doing everything immoral or crooked
to escape from the long arm of the law, locally and internationally,
at the appointed time and dates.
One of the escape routes desperately and deadly being exploited by the
named perpetrators is to provoke the families of the slain and the
IPOB World-Wide to collectively resort to reprisal radicalization
including armed rebellion or insurgency so as to find enough grounds
to escape retribution and eternal moral damnation itching speedily at
the doorsteps.
These, the members of the slain and terminally injured families and
the IPOB World-Wide, must never allow. The regime atrocities
perpetrators who have chosen to remain adamant and
repeat-perpetrators; must at all times be guided to the path of
retribution and eternal moral damnation without recourse to shortcuts,
reprisal radicalization and jungle justice.
The United States Embassy in Nigeria is also called upon to rise in
condemnation of the heartless killing and maiming of these unarmed and
defenceless Nigerian citizens who gathered to join the United States
in inaugurating her 45th President and renewing her total allegiance
to the American People, the Hallowed Statue of Liberty and the rest of
the World in her moral and diplomatic capacities as the Police of
Global Security, Peace and Human Rights!
Signed:
For: International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety)
Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman
Mobile Line: +2348174090052
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.intersociety-ng.org
For: Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights Organizations (SBCHROs)
1. Comrade Aloysius Attah (+2348035090548)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Southeast Zone
2. Comrade Peter Onyegiri (+2347036892777)
For: Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy
3. Comrade Samuel Njoku (+2348039444628)
For: Human Rights Organization of Nigeria
4. Engineer Rufus Duru (+2348037513519)
For: Global Rights & Development International
5. Comrade Chike Umeh ( +2348064869601)
For: Society Advocacy Watch Project
6. Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq. (+2348034186332)
For: Anambra Human Rights Forum
7. Comrade Alex Olisa(+2348034090410)
For: Southeast Good Governance Forum
8. Jerry Chukwuokoro, PhD (+2348035372962)
For: International Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative
9. Mr. Tochukwu Ezeoke (+447748612933)
For: Igbo Ekunie Initiative (Pan Igbo Rights Advocacy Group)
10. Comrade Vincent Ezekwume (+2348171793911)
For: Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch
Opinion/Feature