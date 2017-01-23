Fight For The Poor – Pope Francis Tells President Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, (THEWILL) – Pope Francis has congratulated US President, Donald Trump, on his inauguration, urging him to keep fighting for the poor at a time of grave humanitarian crises.

The Pope, who offered his cordial good wishes said he hopes Trump would be granted wisdom and strength in the exercise of his office.

“At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide,” wrote Francis.

“Under your leadership, may America's stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door.”