YOUR TODAY'S DECISION IS YOUR FUTURE - MADUMERE

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has admonished Nigerians against making a decision that could affect their future adversely, attributing wrong and uninformed decisions to gloomy future.

Prince Madumere gave this charge while contributing to the sermon of the hour delivered by Venerable Dr. Sunday Iherue in the Chapel of Praise of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government of Imo State earlier today.

Prince Madumere said that everyone has got a destiny, which linked to their gifts. He said one's decision and choices could develop such gifts, which will ultimately lead such person to his destiny.

Prince Madumere who read the second lesson from Apostle John chapter 4 reading from verse 43 said: "God in his love has deposited in each and everyone one of us a gift of greatness. Our ability to believe God, develop that which He has given to us as a route to our greatness. I am one of those who do not believe the superstition that our end is a function of our destiny. It is a free will thing. It is a matter of choice to end well. He quoted that 'thought of God is of good and not of evil for us'. God gave us a choice to go whatever way we choose having planted in our heart the knowledge of good and evil. So the of a great destiny or bad destiny is ours."

He therefore called on Nigerians to pray God to grant them grace to accept their gifts, diligence to make the best of such divine gifts and ability to conquer fears and weaknesses to achieve the goal of a desired destiny.

Earlier in his sermon titled: "Your Destiny is in Your hand". Venerable Dr. Iherue who took his bible reading from Judges 2 verses 2 to 24 called on the congregation not to join the band wagon of lazy people who does nothing in wait of Destiny. He submitted that God has made every man great and pronounced them great but for yielding to weakness of sin, deviating from God's promise. He based his narratives on the prophesy before and after the birth of Sampson. He said Sampson was born a great man and was to save his people from the oppression of the philistines but for his weakness to women.

He therefore told the congregation to work out their salvation and destiny by doing that which God has directed, assuring of better future.

Those in attendance during the church service were, Hon. Uche Oguwuike Ph.D, member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Dr. Earnest Nwigbo who delivered the first bible reading, HRH, Eze Henry Madumere, Chief I.B. Okafor, Chief Nnadozie Ude, Chief Nnadozie Udensi, the Verger of the chapel, Lady Thelma Ibe, a United States based medical practitioner and Fashionista among many others.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media