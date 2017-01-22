Let There Be Light In Aniocha South

For eleven years now residents of Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State have not seen power supply to use.We have been thrown into economic,domestic and social anguish arising from lack of power supply.

The residents of Aniocha South communities live in darkness that has virtually crippled lives in the various communities in the area.

All appeals to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company {BEDC} unit covering the area would appear to have fallen on deaf ears,as its officials keep telling us tales of endless patience,apparently to douse the brewing tension in the various communities in Aniocha South Local Govt Area.

We therefore appeal to the authorities concerned Hon Isaac Anwuzia,Hon Angela Nwaka,Hon Amaechi Mrakpor,Sen.Peter Nwaoboshi,Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,The Hon Minister of Power,Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola,Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission,Consumer Protection Council and the BEDC management to wade in relieve the residents of excruciating pain of lack of power supply.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem

President

Change Makers Forum

&Coordinator

Committee For The Defence Of Human Rights

Aniocha South Local Govt Area,

Ogwashi-Ukwu

Delta State

Nigeria.