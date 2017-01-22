Akees: Breaking Frontiers With Its Vision

The Scripture avers that where there is no vision, the people perish. Sometime in 2016, this percept gained currency and vigour when an exotic pest called tomatoe blight with a botanical name, Tutu Aboluta ravaged tomatoe farms in the Northern States where all the tomatoes used in the Country are assumed to come from. Governor Nasir El-Rufai who had to declare a state of emergency on tomatoes noted that 200 farmers in only three local government areas in the State lost about One billion naira in one week. Imagine the whooping sum.

Akwa Ibom State ran into acute shortage of this all important complement that often accompanies the meals of an average indigene of the State. In Kano, a basket of tomatoes which before then was going for N300 suddenly took a flight to a prohibitive cost of N18,000. With such cost, our State which consumes an average of 2,800 metric tons of tomatoes monthly at the cost of N1.3billion and about N15 billion yearly had to devise strategy to cut the cost, control the capital flight, engage the youths, create wealth and generally stimulate economic activities in the State.

A popular aphorism posits that necessity brings out the best in men or put differently, necessity is the mother of invention. When Governor Udom Emmanuel ascended the saddle of superintending over the affairs of the State and having served as Secretary to the State Government, he was conscious of the fact that the State depended on the Civil Service for its economic activities. He had also realized that no level of ingenuity can grow an economy that is fully civil service dependent. He had therefore evolved a 5-point agenda for his administration with all aggregated to serve the core mandate of industrialization.

Adopting a pragmatic approach, he set up a-three-man think tank and tasked them with the following to wit: (1) Get the youths out of the Street (2) Awaken the entrepreneurship spirit of Akwa Ibom people (3) Create Wealth for Akwa Ibom people. The intention here while planned to be all inclusive was also specifically targeted at assisting the youths to develop economic initiatives that can engage them and generate income while government works in bringing about the industries which naturally requires longer period.

It was this frame of thinking that gave birth to Akwa Ibom Employment and Enterprise Scheme popularly referred to as AKEES. In view of the fact that getting the youths out of the street was an urgent task that must done, the AKEES platform became a nursery where ideas were to be incubated, nursed and nurtured into productive venture that would engage the youths. The policy is also embedded with an intrinsic value called “earn while you learn”. It remains a strong incentive that has encouraged youths who were hitherto idle to identify their area of aptitude and become part of an economic revolution which thrust is the economic emancipation of the people.

To ease the financial burden that could have hindered the attainment of the set objectives, government has supported in the establishment of common facilities. The facilities are in the areas of tailoring, welding and wood work. That of welding is still at a hiccup stage as the spiraling foreign exchange rate has made the purchase of some of the machines needed for the operations of the facility difficult. Suffice it to say that the others are up and running. For the purpose of clarification, a common facility is where an enthusiastic entrepreneur can work in, pay a token and do his job without owning any machine and sometimes without the skill but with the vision. There is an adjunctive management team saddled with the responsibility of managing the facilities. It ensures the maintenance of the facilities and its daily operations using the small token charged users of the facility.

With this Asian economic model creating 85 small and medium scale industries during its pilot, AKEES was set for a revolution in the State. This revolution is witnessed in the awakening of the latent entrepreneurial spirit of youths which have been seen in the making of detergents, clothing, woodworks, creative ICT applications, legal services and other sundry engagements that have successfully taken the youths out of poverty. More and more people have bought into the initiative. As Abraham Lincoln in an admonition to his son noted, a cent earned is better than a dollar given. Governor Emmanuel’s concept is tailored in the same hue as he often advises Akwa Ibom people to work for a living and not beg for a living.

As the prices of tomatoes shot through the rooftops last year, AKEES, a pet child of Governor Emmanuel had to once again put up its thinking cap. Recalling one of its core mandates of creating wealth and reviewing the tomatoe scourge that led to its scarcity, the initiative researched into the possibility of growing the vegetable in the State. That study led to the discovery of 22 vegetables that could thrive well in our clime. The 22 were identified and pilot farms set up to experiment on them. Suffice to report that all of them have been established to do well with enormous economic benefits to Akwa Ibom people. And thus, a State that hitherto depended on other regions for its food needs is fast turning into a food basket for the State and neighboring States with mouth watering financial returns to Akwa Ibom people.

The discovery by AKEES on how much Akwa Ibom people can rake in as farmers and the clarion call for the people to embrace agriculture especially the planting of any of the 22 vegetables that have been identified as having the potential to thrive in our soil is an ingenious expansion of the initiative to achieve the objective of wealth creation among others. For instance the input required to cultivate high breed tomatoes like cobra or roma red on one hectare of land is N1,674,000 (One million, six hundred and seventy four thousand naira only). The minimum recovery from this investment which duration is 90 days is N6million (six million naira only). This has been experimented and ascertained to be realizable.

Another money spinning Vegetable that has been identified with the potential to thrive in the State is onions. Onion which is a root crop in the grass family has a complementary input in the menu of all our families. The cultivation of Onions may require a much smaller land than tomatoes. In a demonstration farm yours truly visited, there are about 1,760 stands of onions. This number of stands is capable of producing conservatively put about 1,716 bulbs of onions. At a pricing that can be adjudged as liberal, the quantity is capable of generating at least N28million (Twenty-eight million naira) in three years.

Other vegetables like cucumber, garden egg, lettuce, spinach and others have also been ascertained through demonstration farms as having the potential to do well in the State. Northerners who can hardly boast of fertile land and frequent rainfall like ours in the South have been making a living from agriculture since inception. This is because they have seen the economic viability and so have stuck to it for decades now and remained the food basket of the Nation. Now is the time for Akwa Ibom people to seize the initiative foisted by the Udom administration and be part of the agricultural revolution that would engage our youths, create enormous wealth, and serve the ends of our collective prosperity.

Joe Iniodu is a public affairs analyst