Ohanaeze Bemoans Exclusion Of Ndigbo In Federal Appointments

BEVERLY HILLS, January 21, (THEWILL) – The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the uneven nature of federal appointments under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a press conference in Enugu state, new President-General of the body, Chief John Nwodo, criticised the omission of the Igbo ethnic group when filling leadership positions of key government agencies and the armed forces.

The former minister of Information and Culture accused the President of ignoring federal character in his appointments and overlooking Ndigbo who “voted and campaigned” for him.

He said, “No arm of government, namely, the executive, judiciary and legislature is headed by an Igbo. No section of the armed forces or paramilitary organisations is headed by an Igbo, neither the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal or Federal High Court is headed by an Igbo.

“We know the history of this country when a lieutenant colonel was appointed to the chief of general staff over and above his superiors, just to ensure ethnic balance. We know when a minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation were appointed chief justice of Nigeria just to ensure ethnic balance. We know when a former military head of state was drafted to run for president, just to douse ethnic tensions.

“What is very perturbing is the public declaration of Mr. President that his appointments must favour the states that voted overwhelmingly for him and those he trusts even against provisions of the constitution, relating to federal character! One is at sea why Ndigbo who campaigned and voted for him appear not to be trusted.

“No wonder he nominated ambassadors for confirmation to the National Assembly, naming three ambassadors for some states and only one ambassador for each of the Igbo states, no wonder one year and eight months into his tenure as president he has not visited any Igbo state.”