Group warns saboteurs not to work against Ohanaeze President-General

The South East Revival Group (SERG) has called on all Igbo leaders to support the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, urging those in court to withdraw their matter and embrace the Chief Ogbonnia Nwodo leadership in the interest of unity of purpose.

SERG spoke while reacting to the inaugural speech of the new president who extended a hand of fellowship to all Igbo sons and daughters to join his inclusive leadership.

Their reaction was contained in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, warning saboteurs that the era of using Ohanaeze as a meal ticket is over for good.

“It is time the Igbos stopped any form of sabotage against each other because for the first time in decades, a true Igbo son has assumed the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo. Igbo culture and tradition flows through his veins. It is evident in his inaugural speech, which hid the nail on the head.

“He has demonstrated that he is a father to all Igbo speaking people of Nigeria by embracing MASSOB and IPOB unlike some Igbo leaders, who cannot speak out even in the face of oppression of the Igbo people”, the group said.

Igbo saboteurs, the group said “anyone who tries to sabotage Igbo course this time around will be doing so at a great cost because the people will not spare them. They will have the people of South East to contend with.

“And for those in court, in the interest of unity of purpose and oneness of Ndigbo, we appeal to them to withdraw their case and be part of this new pan-Igbo rebuilding process. No family going to war with a divided house will win and Ndigbo are no exception.

“The intimidating local and international credential of the new Ohanaeze President-General is what makes his leadership different from others. He is a man that has seen it all in public and private life and not one of those who will go cap-in-hand to Aso Rock to beg for money or contracts. He is a fulfilled Igbo son and deserves the support of all Igbo leaders”, the group stated.