Trump Will Allow Africa Shape Its Destiny, Continent May Not Be President’s Priority – Okonjo-iweala

BEVERLY HILLS, January 20, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has stated that newly sworn-in President of the United States, US, Mr. Donald Trump will give Africa the chance to shape its own destiny.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on the margins of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, she observed that Africa may not be priority for the Trump presidency, assuring however that there is no need to despair.

According to her, “There are two schools of thoughts, but one very interesting one, to which I subscribe is that maybe Africa is not be top of the agenda for the incoming government, therefore, that could really provide a chance for Africa to craft its own narratives.

“To make it known that African countries are really much more interested in taking charge of their own destiny and trying to find ways to do it.

“Look, people in developing countries are not just sitting, waiting for people to bring aid, we now have a changing dynamics, particularly with our young people.

“If you look at the millenials, they are asking a different question; they want to know how they can really use what is here to catalyse the change that is needed to make developing countries, who are already contributing quite substantially to global growth to do even more.”

Speaking on the second school of thought, the two-time Finance minister in Nigeria said, “there are also those who are a little bit worried, that the continent may not get the attention it needs on the global stage.

“And say what you may, if you look at 2030, 2050, Africa cannot be left behind, because the implication for the rest of the world are just too enormous. In terms of the demographics, the potential market it presents.”

As regards climate change, the former World Bank vice president said “nobody will like to see America walk away from this very important global issue, but at the same time, you look at what other kinds of leadership would also step forward.

“The private sector could take the lead in this; I am saying that we need not despair, the private sector realises that this is important and here to stay, and they have to do something about it.”

Okonjo-Iweala pointed out that there are three major challenges the world is facing today: reigniting global growth, combating climate change and meeting the sustainable development goals, SDGs.

Putting the necessary estimates at $90 trillion, she pointed out that all three challenges can be solved through the financing of sustainable infrastructure.