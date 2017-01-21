Ghana's Archbishop Duncan-Williams leads prayer at church service for Trump’s inauguration

Ghana’s Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, was a part of the clergy that officiated a church service ahead of the inauguration ceremony for the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The Archbishop in a tweet said he was “honoured to have led the new US administration in a prayer session ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

I’m humbled @pastormarkburns . To God be the Glory. #Inauguration https://t.co/HmpYCaXBVR

— N. Duncan-Williams (@ArchbishopNick) January 20, 2017

The tweet had the caption, “We begin this historic and humbling day as we do every day, with a moment of reflection and prayer. #InaugurationDay.”

We begin this historic and humbling day as we do every day, with a moment of reflection and prayer. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/sfJkGktFpe

— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 20, 2017

Archbishop Duncan-Williams is the General Overseer of Action Chapel International headquartered in Ghana, and he led a prayer session at the service on Friday.

He has written a number of books, including Born with a destiny (1999), Birth the promises of God in Travail (1999), The incredible power of a praying woman (2009) and Divine Timing (2012).

Donald Trump and Mike Pence along with their spouses and other family members, attended the traditional Inauguration Day church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington on Friday morning.

The family was joined by about 300 fellow worshipers.

The pair were later sworn in on the steps of the Capitol by the Chief Justice of the United States of America.

The service is known to be a tradition for incoming presidents on the morning of a presidential inauguration, dating back to 1933 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt attended a service with his wife, Eleanor.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana