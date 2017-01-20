AHRC wishes President Trump well, urges steps to unify the country:

Today, Friday, January 20, Mr. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes to the new president and his administration.

AHRC-USA hopes that President Trump will take steps to unify the country. The presidential election was divisive with rhetoric that stigmatized segments of the US population. We hope that President Trump will be the president of every American and protect the constitutional rights of all Americans.

We also urge President Trump to continue the American tradition of promoting human rights in the world.

"Human rights is not a Republican or Democratic issue or a liberal versus conservative issue," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Regardless of who is in control of the government in the US or overseas, we and our sister organizations in the human rights community, will continue to promote and advocate for human rights, added Hamad.

"We invite everyone to join us in the fight for human rights and dignity for all," said Dr. Opada Alzohaili, AHRC Board President.