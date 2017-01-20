Fayose’s Aide calls for Magu’s prosecution, accuses EFCC, APC of sponsoring protest against Fayose

Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described the Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the headquarter of

corruption in Nigeria, saying; “If there is anyone that should be

urgently prosecuted, it is Ibrahim Magu who was indicted by the DSS

and still operating illegally as the EFCC Acting Chairman despite his

rejection by the Senate.”

Olayinka, who reacted to a protest in Abuja today against Governor

Ayodele Fayose, said it was shameful that instead of labouring on how

to better the lives of suffering Nigerians, the All Progressives

Congress (APC), Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode

Fayemi and the EFCC were busy sponsoring a N1, 500-per-protester

protest against Governor Fayose.

Describing the so-called protest as petty, useless and an

afterthought, the governor’s spokesperson said; “It is obvious that

Fayose’s emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum has unsettled

the APC cabal because they fear that he is capable of using the

platform against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition.

“Ridiculously, in their desperation and fear of the unknown, EFCC

shamelessly turned itself to the mouthpiece of the protesters by

issuing press statement on their behalf.

“Less than 50 paid protesters came to the EFCC and the next thing to

be seen was a press statement signed by EFCC Head of Media &

Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, isn’t this ridiculous? Is EFCC

spokesperson also the mouthpiece of the so-called protesters? May be

EFCC operatives including Magu should have joined the protest so that

Nigerians will know that it was EFCC that protested and the media will

be able to use appropriate headline like; ‘EFCC stages protest against

Fayose.’ Shame!

“If they are having headache because of Governor Fayose’s rising

profile, especially his emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum,

their headache will soon turn to migraine that will be difficult to

cure.”

Insisting that the EFCC must first remove the timber in its eyes

before attempting to remove the toothpicks in other people’s eyes,

Olayinka said; “Magu that was indicted of corruption by the DSS and

other functionaries of the Buhari’s APC government must be prosecuted

first.”

He reminded Governor Fayose’s detractors that he is a sitting and well

rooted governor that cannot be prosecuted, saying; “Those whose only

daily business is to run after Peter Ayodele Fayose should just keep

their gun powder dry and wait till 2018.”

Olayinka advised APC leaders, especially Fayemi to rise above

pettiness and stop fighting a lost battle, saying; “It is funny that

they still believe they can use the same strategy that they used in

2006 to wrestle power in 2017.”