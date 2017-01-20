Gov Fayose emerges new Chairman of PDP's Governors' Forum...says it's call to service
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has emerged as the new
Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum,.
The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson announced this to
News men in Abuja on Thursday night.
Addressing News men shortly after the Forum's meeting, Dickson stated
that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of
performance and as the most Senior Governor under the platform of the
Party.
Flanked by other Governors present at the meeting and the leaders of
the party, Dickson said that the Choice of Fayose was a collective
one among the Governors.
Dickson played glowing tributes to the out gone chairman of the
Forum,Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state for his immense contributions
for the development of the Party during his tenure
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of
the Party,Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT
of the Party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of he Party
in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice
of Fayose.
They described Fayose as a real party man who would boost the growth
and development of the Party.
In his acceptance speech, Fayose who succeeded Governor Olusegun
Mimiko described his election as call to service and promised not to
let the party down as the Chairm of the Forum
Fayose said that he was out to pull down the wall of Jericho
surrounding the party with a promise to embark on total mobilization
of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 General elections.
He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost
States and as well formed the government at the Cenre come 2019 .
More details later.
