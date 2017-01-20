 Gov Fayose emerges new Chairman of PDP's Governors' Forum

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has emerged as the new

Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum,.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson announced this to

News men in Abuja on Thursday night.

Addressing News men shortly after the Forum's meeting, Dickson stated

that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of

performance and as the most Senior Governor under the platform of the

Party.

Flanked by other Governors present at the meeting and the leaders of

the party, Dickson said that the Choice of Fayose was a collective

one among the Governors.

Dickson played glowing tributes to the out gone chairman of the

Forum,Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state for his immense contributions

for the development of the Party during his tenure

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of

the Party,Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT

of the Party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of he Party

in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice

of Fayose.

They described Fayose as a real party man who would boost the growth

and development of the Party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose who succeeded Governor Olusegun

Mimiko described his election as call to service and promised not to

let the party down as the Chairm of the Forum

Fayose said that he was out to pull down the wall of Jericho

surrounding the party with a promise to embark on total mobilization

of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 General elections.

He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost

States and as well formed the government at the Cenre come 2019 .

More details later.