CAN Expresses Support For Probe Of Accidental Air Strike In IDP Camp

…Counsels the military against discouragement in the war against the terrorists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the people and the government of Borno State over the accidental air strike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), describing it as a fatal blunder.

CAN, however prayed for victims, just as it expressed full support for investigation of the disaster by the authorities.

NAF was said to be carrying out mop-up operations against the insurgents in the North-East when the incident happened which led to the death of several people in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, located at Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge council.

The CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A Ayokunle, in a statement issued and signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communication), Bayo Oladeji, expressed regrets that many innocent people in the IDPs camps became the victims instead of the targeted insurgents.

“According to reports, NAF was said to be carrying out mop-up operations against the fleeing terrorists when the accidents took place that led to the demise of many inside the IDPs camps located at Rann.

“CAN commiserates with the victims, asks God to console and comfort all the bereaved, and wishes those who are recuperating in various hospitals in the state a quick recovery,” the statement read”.

The organization also welcomes the investigation of the accidental air strike with a view to determining the immediate and remote factors responsible in order to prevent a reoccurrence.

“While we identify with the military in general and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in particular, we like to urged them to remain committed and cohesive in their campaign against terrorism in Nigeria

“We welcome the setting up of a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the disaster”.

“It is our expectation that the military authorities will implement whatever recommendations of the panel with a view to prevent a reoccurrence of such an avoidable disaster.

“It is painful and regrettable that the disaster took place while Nigerians are yet to recover from the suicide bomb attack that took place at the University of Maiduguri which led to the death of some people including a University Don.”

“May God continue watching over our nation and restore peace wherever peace is elusive in Jesus name.”

Signed

Pastor Bayo Oladeji,

Special Assistant (Media and Communication) to the CAN President,

Rev Dr Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle