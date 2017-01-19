PMB to open Second National Political Summit 23 January  

As part of its contribution to a better democratic movement across Africa, the Second National Political Summit, a three- day summit, put together by the Save Democracy Group Africa, SDG-Africa, would commence on monday the 23th and end on the 25 of January, at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja

The president, Mohammed Buhari would be present to declare the summit open, as well as the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Senate speaker, Saraki are expected to make an appearance.

Former president of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Panza, would be the guest speaker.

This year's Annual National Political Summit (NPS) with the Theme: Nigerian Democracy, Constitutionalism and Leadership Recruitment paradigm, would be tailored to give delegates an opportunity to dialogue on their preferred options for constitutional development and leadership re engineering while taking cognizance of the current leadership recruitment pattern, political development paradigm and the future of Nigerian democracy.

Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Director General, SDG- Africa, expressed his optimism that the nation’s democratic practice would be deepened and enriched after the resolutions of the summit would have been implemented.

The registration for the 2017 Annual NPS would commence on Saturday, 21th January, and interested participants are to register online via the portal setup just for it or do it manually at the summit office.