IMO GOVERNMENT PARTNERS FRSC ON CIVI EDUCATION 

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has expressed State Government readiness to partner Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) on civic education in Imo Schools in especially in the area of Road use and Safety with a view to raising awareness on prevention of road carnage usually caused by Road accidents.

Prince Madumere made this call while receiving in audience, the new Sector Commander FRSC, Imo State, Mr. Ibrahim Abubakar who paid him a courtesy call to familiarise himself with the Deputy Governor in Government House, Owerri, Imo State.

Prince Madumere while welcoming Mr. Abubakar assured him of State Government readiness to work with him, telling him that Imo State Government has always had a good working relationship with the Corps.

While commending the FRSC as reliable partner having always helped in managing traffic situations when they matter most, Prince Madumere explained that the task of managing heavy traffic was easy due to Urban Renewal programme of the State since most Roads have been expanded.

He however revealed that the Programme would make Imo State the most sought after State in the country when completed.

Earlier, Ibrahim Abubakar, the new Sector Commander who is of Nassarawa State said he is in Deputy Governor's office to formerly report and introduce himself.

He said he has heard a lot about the State having worked with sons and daughters of the State. He however observed that the capital city is a construction site with multiple projects springing up everywhere.

He also said that he has come to seek Imo government cooperation and partnership.

He revealed that speed limiting device has been introduced to reduce road accident related deaths, which he said will begin take-off on February 1, 2017.

He further sought cooperation and patronage of the State Government as it concerns their catch- them-young Programme, teaching the children the principles and advantages of road uses and safety.

He extolled Imo State Government for peace and tranquility that rein in the State.

Among those with the Deputy Governor while receiving the Mr. Abubakar were Hon. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chief Lawrence Egburue, Commissioner for Community Government Council, Hon. Innocent Eke, General Manager, Dr. Henry Okafor among others.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy governor on Media