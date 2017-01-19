IMO GOVERNMENT COMMISERATES WITH ONWUMERE’S FAMILY

The Imo State Government has commiserated with the family of Onwumere and the entire people of Awo-Omamma in Oru-East local government Area of the state over the demise of late Nicholas Onwumere popularly known as NICHBEN as his remains is committed to mother earth in his home town.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha who was represented at the event by his Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere described the late Nicholas Onwumere as a philanthropist, businessman and an industrialist who used his wealth of experience in business to nurture young Igbo businessmen in the early eighties. Prince made this statement at St. Silas de great Catholic Church, Awo-Omamma, Oru East local Government of Imo State earlier today.

He said the late Onwumere was a rallying point for Igbo business men in Lagos, adding that Imo state achieved a great status by the business ingenuity of this great man.

The governor who regretted this great lost in terms of what he would have contributed in the Rescue Mission industrial focus urged the family of the deceased to bear the irreplaceable loss with fortitude.

‘’Today is indeed a sad day in Imo state; we are counting our losses in terms of what he would have contributed in the Rescue Mission industrial focus, he enthused. ‘’

In his sermon in honour of the deceased at St Basil the great Catholic Church, Awo-omamma, the officiating Bishop, Gregory Ochiagha [Bishop emeritus] described death as a necessary end that awaits all mortals.

He described the late Nicholas Onwumere as a Christian who lived a worthy life while on earth and urged the bereaved family to have solace that their son and father was a soldier of Christ .

Among Government functionaries who accompanied the Deputy Governor of Imo State to the funeral service were, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, Hous of Assembly member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Emma Ibediro, Commissioner for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Health, Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Innocent Eke, Commissioner for Community Government Council, Hon. (Mrs) Mma Nzeribe-Michaels among others.

An elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, Minister of State for education among other eminent personalities also graced the occasion.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media