Disabled Man, Four Others In Police Custody Over Murder

A deaf and dump man alongside four other persons are currently in the dragnet of the Delta State police for alleged murder of a woman who deals on scraps.

The suspects who are from Ubulu-Uku community in Aniocha South Council Area of the state are currently helping the police to unravel the circumstance surrounding the alleged murder of a woman.

The deceased was alleged to have been murdered by the youths from the community who chased the lorry conveying both the woman and the scraps to Obior in Aniocha North Council Area where they held the lorry hostage for damaging an electricity cable on two electricity polls that stood across the two sides of the road at Abuedo quarters in Ubulu-Uku.

Information making the round in Ubulu-Uku community reveals that a patent medicine dealer who used his vehicle to convey some of the youths alongside some motorcyclist who chased the vehicle from Abuedo quarters in Ubulu-Uku to Obior where they finally cut up with the driver of the lorry and the deceased have been apprehended and are currently helping the police to unravel the circumstance surrounding the alleged murder.

Sources at the community who spoke to our correspondent but does not want their names in print, hinted that the youths on catching up with the driver and the woman descended on them, and were reportedly beaten to pulp.

“It was in the process of the beating the woman collapsed. With the assistance of some Good Samaritan, the woman and the driver were rushed to a nearby hospital in one of the close communities to Obior where she eventually gave up the ghost and her remain deposited in a morgue”, revealed the source.

As at the time of filing this report, available information says the lorry was still parked at the side of the road, where the assailants met their victim before descending on them.

Effort to confirm the incidence from the Ubulu-Uku vigilante chairman did not yield positive result as calls made to his cell phone rang out.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, Delta State, DSP Andrew Aniamaka while confirming the incidence said detail information will be made available later but confirmed the arrest of four persons including a deaf and dumb man.