Teenage girl rapes man at knifepoint
A 17-year-old woman from Michigan may be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of rape.
Lestina Marie Smith was said to have pinned down a 19-year-old man at knife point and forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her.
The incident happened on Jan. 11 in Saginaw Township.
She was arraigned on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Each charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison, according to M.Live.com.
Smith was denied bond and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.
She'll would appear in court on Feb. 3 for a preliminary examination to determine probable cause.
The court heard that Smith pulled a knife on the victim and forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her
