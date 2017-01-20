If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 20 January 2017 09:05 CET

Teenage girl rapes man at knifepoint

By The Citizen

A 17-year-old woman from Michigan may be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of rape.

Lestina Marie Smith was said to have pinned down a 19-year-old man at knife point and forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 in Saginaw Township.

ï¿¼She was arraigned on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Each charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison, according to M.Live.com.

Smith was denied bond and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

She'll would appear in court on Feb. 3 for a preliminary examination to determine probable cause.

The court heard that Smith pulled a knife on the victim and forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her


General News

The only time people dislike gossip is when you gossip about them.
By: Will Roger, roylexi.

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists