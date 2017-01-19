Gov. Ugwuanyi fulfilling his campaign promises – Enugu timber traders

Traders at the popular Maryland Timber Market, in Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu State have expressed delight at the pace Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is fulfilling the promises made to the electorate during the 2015 election campaign.

The traders were particularly thrilled by the ongoing construction of Ndemnde bridge that would link Maryland community with Achara Layout, Enugu, noting that it is noteworthy that the gigantic project is being executed in the face of the harsh economic climate in the country. The bridge is among the 35 development projects flagged off simultaneously across the 17 local government areas of the state by the governor late last year.

According to the traders, the bridge will open access roads and boost economic activities at the market and its environs and impact positively on the people’s lives.

Speaking to journalists who visited the site, one of the traders, Mr. Jerome Okechukwu Chime, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for fulfilling the campaign promise he made to the timber traders when he visited them to campaign, adding that the bridge would eliminate the challenge of accessing Achara Layout from the market via a wooden makeshift bridge.

'I really praise the governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for living up to his campaign promises. When he came here during his campaign, he promised us that he would transform the area if elected governor of the state. As it is today, he has begun to fulfill his promises to the people of Maryland, Timber Market and Achara Layout because this project here would impact positively on our lives and businesses,' Chime said.

He further noted that the painstaking process of going through Maryland Road, Awkunanaw Street, Kenyetta Market to deliver goods to customers living at Achara Layout, which is just across the bridge would be resolved when the project is completed.

Another resident of the area, Mrs. Nnenna Ogbe, who has a vegetable garden across the bridge said the residents heaved a huge sigh of relief when the governor flagged off the construction of the bridge, adding that accessing her garden and transporting the produce to the market would be very easy for her once the project is delivered.

The site engineer of the firm handling the project, Mr. Felix Nnamani, said that they have been fully mobilized by the Enugu State government, assuring that the work which is over 70% complete would be delivered soon.