Buhari’s War Against Corruption Not Thorough – Yoruba Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, January 19, (THEWILL) – A group, the Yoruba Unity Forum, YUF, on Thursday examined the anti-graft crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, and returned with a verdict that the execution of the ongoing war against corruption lacks “thoroughness and fairness”.

The umbrella body of Yoruba socio-cultural organisations explained that it shows lack of thoroughness when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is used to hunt corruption suspects and make headlines of huge sums of money stolen without diligent investigation, prosecution and jailing of those found guilty.

The YUF made its position known in an open letter addressed to the President on the state of the nation and read before journalists by its Chairman, Rt. Rev. Bolanle Gbonigi, during a press conference held at the Efunyela Hall, Ikenne, Ogun State, home of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Faulting the President's concentration on just the recovery of stolen funds without jailing of treasury looters, the retired Bishop said such method will only encourage corruption instead of deterring it.

Gbonigi said the Forum also found it quite baffling that persons close to the President such as his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, have remained untouched despite allegations of corruption hanging on their necks.