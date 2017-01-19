Gambian Army joins ECOWAS forces to remove Jammeh

Gambian Army at Command Centre Kanilai has communicated that they are joining ECOWAS forces to remove recalcitrant President Yahya Jammeh.

This is coming as troops from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali and Togo massed at the borders of Senegal, waiting for a green light to intervene and unseat Yahya Jammeh, who according to the constitution is no longer the country’s legitimate ruler.

There are also reports that Gambian soldiers have withdrawn from strategic areas near the country’s borders with Senegal as ECOWAS soldiers prepare to move in.

Banjul has been turned into a ‘ghost town’ with tens of thousands of people fleeing the capital and at least 26,000 crossing the border into Senegal.