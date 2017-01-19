The most vacationing president in Nigeria's history: Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of another 10-day leave and temporary transfer of power to Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

This is the third time the president will embark on a vacation within a year.

President Buhari is getting the kind of break most Nigerian Presidents can only dream of -- nearly 4 weeks away from the office, loaded with vacation time within a year.

“Some of our readers are complaining, they get frustrated, even angered, when they see the president jetting around,” INQ reporter Yemisi Enang said.

The economy is a big issue and concern for Nigerians,” Enang said to the President. Citizens complain, “you’re out of touch, that you don’t really know what they’re experiencing,” the reporter said.

"This is the biggest job in Africa and I’ve never seen a president make it smaller,” she complained.

No President in the history of Nigeria has been on vacation more than president Buhari with a total of over 27 days within a year.

Buhari's frequent vacations are more than a curiosity: They play into diametrically opposite arguments about this leadership style.

To critics and opposition, they symbolize a lackadaisical approach to Nigeria's most important day job, an impression bolstered by his periodic close of work after 4 pm, according to the more vociferous among his foes.

Until now, probably no modern president was a more famous vacationer than President Buhari.

A presidency staff speaking with this media house said the President spending time outside of the Villa always gives the president a fresh perspective of what's on the minds of the Nigerian people." "It's a time, really, for him to meet with ordinary Nigerians and hear what's on their minds."

The leave is between January 23 and February 6, making 10 working days, the President told the lawmakers through the letter read by Mr. Saraki at Thursday’s plenary.

It is the third time Mr. Buhari will be transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo to act as president, since the two leaders were inaugurated in May 2015.