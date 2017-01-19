Act Now To End The Killing Of Nigerians In Southern Kaduna

The Organisation For Global Youth Peace,Empowerment And Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) hereby condone with the families of victims of the attacks that has ravaged Southern Kaduna in the past couple of months which unfortunately has led to the death of hundreds of Nigerians.

It is highly unfortunately that the Buhari led government has failed to act decisively to prevent and ultimately bring to an end the massacre of innocent Nigerians in that part of Kaduna State.

A statistic released by the government's own agency NEMA put the number of death resulting from the current crisis in the Southern Kaduna to be 204 within the last two months alone while statistic released by the Catholic church states that about 808 people have been killed so far,its sad to note therefore,that these lives were lost due to the failure of the government to nip this crisis in the bud from the onset,even more painful is the fact that this government has continued to handle this crisis with kid gloves thus sitting back to watch while the slaughtering of innocent Nigerians goes unabated.

We are using this medium to remind the federal government and the Kaduna State government of its core primary responsibility which is that of the protection of lives and properties of its citizens and those living within it territory, to fail in this responsibility means failure in leadership and governance,therefore,we once again call on President Buhari and Gov. El-Rufai to intervene and set in motion effective mechanism that would not only put an end to the massacre going on in that part of Kaduna state but also ensure that justice is done and compensation given to families of affected victims as may be required.

Michael Ipheghe

National PRO