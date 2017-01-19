If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Press Statement | 19 January 2017 09:18 CET

Seven journalists denied entry to Gambia ahead of contested inauguration

By Committee to Protect Journalists

Lagos, Nigeria, January 18, 2017-Seven international journalists planning to report on the inauguration of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow tomorrow were denied entry to the country on January 16, according to reports. The Committee to Protect Journalists denounced the obstruction as a deliberate attempt to silence the press during a period of political unrest.


