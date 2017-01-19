Breaking: Delta Lawmaker In Police Net

Fillers reaching The Nigerian Voice indicates that police from Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State has apprehended a lawmaker in Delta State.

The lawmaker who is the leader of the Udu Legislative House, Friday Okotogbo, representing Ward 9 of Ekete town of the State, was arrested few hours ago Wednesday by a squad of policemen from Zone 5 led by one ASP Festus.

It was gathered that Okotogbo’s arrest was sponsored by some aggrieved Councillors who have given reasons that Okotogbo has not followed the rules of the House, and has shaded alleged evil and misappropriation perpetrated by the council chairman, Solomon Kpomah.

It was reliably learnt that the leader of the House has denied member of the House of their legislative and constitutional rights by not conducting the House sitting since February 2016 till date, which they deem as a gross misconduct.

According to sources, the leader had taken the House mace to his house since inception, thereby conducting sitting at his will and finally stopped conducting sittings of the House since early 2016.

They said, the leader of the house has deprived the principal members of the House and as well the House councillors not to hold meetings with the council chairman as prescribed by the Delta state Local Government Bye Law.

The leader is shading the evil and misappropriation of the council chairman. These are some of the concrete reasons that have led to the arrest of the Udu House leader, Rt. Hon Friday Okotogbo, representing Ekete Ward 9.