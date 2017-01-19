Nigerians are regretting voting PDP out – Makarfi

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said that Nigerians have been regretting voting PDP out of power in the 2015 general elections.

According to him, some Nigerians are already apologising for voting the party out, saying however that they have another opportunity to vote the PDP back in power in 2019.

Makarfi, who spoke at a party function in Abuja yesterday, said the PDP was in the process of rebranding and re-strategising ahead of 2019.

He said: 'We are reviewing and rebranding the party, it is only the judgment in Port Harcourt we are waiting for and we are praying for a fair judgment that will revive the hope of the people.

'Justice should be done and seen to be done in a manner that the whole world will see that the judiciary is doing the right thing.

'If you eliminate or encumber the opposition, nobody will be safe. It is for the interest of Nigeria that there is opposition.

'Some people are already apologising for voting us out of office, but we are telling them to vote for us again'.

He advised his fellow party members to criticise wisely and to also come up with alternative policy options. He warned party members against blackmail.

Makarfi said that the party will reconcile on a strong foundation, stressing that the PDP would avoid loopholes in its reconciliation drive.

Earlier, Chairman of the party's Strategy Committee, Prof. Jerry Gana, said the party had covered a lot of ground in resolving the leadership crisis.

According to him, party members across the nation have given support to the caretaker committee, adding 'We trust that very soon, judgment will be delivered and the party will move forward.