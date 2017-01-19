NNPC denies plans to hike fuel price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Wednesday, dismissed claims that it was planning to hike the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, also advised motorists to desist from panic buying of petroleum products as it has over 1.3 billion litres stock of PMS, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 38 days.

It said: 'NNPC wishes to assure Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that government is scheduled to adjust pump price of petrol. Indeed, with the resumption of production by the corporation's three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri, complemented by imports, there is enough stock of PMS, Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, diesel and kerosene.'

'This much was explained on Tuesday by NNPC Chief Operating Officer of the Refineries, Mr. Anibor Kragha, while briefing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream in a presentation on the current status of the refineries at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.'