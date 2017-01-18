Federal Government High Powered Delegates Condole Borno Over AirStrike Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a high powered Delegates to Borno State to Condole the government and people of the state over the unfortunate air strike accident in Rann, Kala Balge local government Area of Borno State Wednesday.

"We are in Maiduguri at the instance of President Buhari to Condole the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate air strike accident that took place at Rann town IDPs Camp Tuesday leaving many innocent people dead and others wounded" Abba Kyari Chief of Staff to President said.

The President urged all Nigerians to join him in prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery to the wounded.

He also assured that the Nigerian Armed forces will take care and ensure that such incidence does not happen again and prayed for the return of peace to the state, region and country as a whole soon.

The President said the federal government will take full responsibility for medical treatment of all those wounded and are receiving medical attention at the hospitals in Maiduguri and it's environs.

The Delegation includes Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan Ali, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Baba Sadiq among others.

Responding, Governor Kashim Shettima thanked them for the condolences and appreciated the efforts and concerns of President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and assistance to the state.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the Armed forces and federal government in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and emphasized that with prayers, zeal, determination and commitment of the military Peace was gradually returning to the state.

Shettima noted that with the emergence of relative peace in the state and end of the insurgency especially the capture of the sambisa forest and other areas, government has commenced reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of the IDPs.

At the Palace of the Shehu of Dikwa The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Mansur Dan Ali told him that such unfortunate incidents do happen in war situations even among the most advanced countries.

He assured that the Armed forces of Nigeria will apply extra caution in the conduct of its operations in the future.

The Defence Minister also disclosed that he has directed the defence Headquarters to conduct detailed investigation with a view to making sure that such ugly situation will never happen again stressing that he has authorised the Armed forces to offer all the necessary emergency assistance to the victims.

He also appealed to the people of Borno State and North East not to lose hope in the military operations against the Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism urging them to continue to cooperate and support the troops by offering genuine and timely information on any suspicious elements in their midst.

In his response, The Shehu of Dikwa, HRH, Muhammadu Masta II commended the military, particularly, COAS for their efforts and sacrifices.

He said Borno people and government have never doubted the Nigerian military and it's operations in the state and commended President Buhari for his concern and support to the state.

The delegation was also at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities in Borno State to Condole the officers and staff of the UN organizations and other donor agencies operating in the state such as the IOM, UNHCR ,UNFPA, UNDP and UNICEF, among others.

They also visited the Maiduguri Speacialist Hospital to sympathize with those hospitalized.