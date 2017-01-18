Niger Commissioner Inspects Corps Members Lodge, Pays Homage to BIMA of Enagi, Senator Zainab Kure's Dad

Hajiya Rahmatu Mohammed Yaradua has re-iterated the commitment of Governor Abubabakar Sani Bello's administration towards improving corpers welfare while they serve their fatherland, Nigeria in Niger State.

Yar'adua made the disclosure while inspecting a completed, soon to be commissioned modern corps members lodge apartment at Dikko-Enagi in Edati LGA of Niger State built by the Local Government Council.

She noted that, corp members are a major fold of every society thereby making their comfort and convenience an issue of concern to well meaning host. She added that, in her own little capacity, she is always open and available to support courses beneficial to the public.

Shortly after inspecting the NYSC apartment, Hajiya Yar'adua headed to pay homage to the family and father of Niger State immediate past Senator Zainab Kure, Alhaji Muhammed Egba Enagi at his Enagi Residence.

The visit according to Yar'adua "is to pay a home visit to someone that is like a father to me ; to seek his fatherly blessings and prayers for a successful new year" she stressed.

Hajiya Yar'adua then proceeded to pay homage his highness, the BIMA of Enagi, Alhaji Suleiman Ahmad to seek his fatherly prayers for a successful new year" as well sort his prayers to include the "RESTORATION journey towards a better and bigger Niger State as championed by Mr. Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and his Team".