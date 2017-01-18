Accidental bombing of IDP Camp: HURIWA CALLS FOR UNDERSTANDING;

“Whilst we deeply regret the unwarranted but accidental killing of several internally displaced persons in Borno state by an Air force fighter jet and make haste to resolutely advocate transparent probe of the incident, we hereby urge Nigerians to support our men and women in military uniforms who toil nights and days to keep us safe from the killing machines of a well-motivated, well determined and well-funded Islamic terror group of boko haram”.

With the above affirmation, a Civil Society group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has asked for greater understanding and national solidarity with the nation’s military even as it has called for a thorough investigation by a presidential panel made up of credible Nigerians to uncover the remote and immediate causes of the unfortunate event, identify the dead and injured.

The group has also cautioned that the compensations to be paid to these families that suffer loses in this accidental discharge of bombs by the Nigerian Airforce must not be done through a third party but that the office of the Presidency should directly hand over the specific but useful monetary compensations to the identified families.

HURIWA also decried the monumental fraud that happened in the management of funds for IDPs by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the watchful eyes of Mr Babachir Lawal whose office the Senate alleged can't account for N2billion meant to ameliorate and mitigate the sufferings of North East internally displaced persons.

In a statement jointly authorized by the National Coordinator comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA said it was imperative that Nigerians eschew mundane partisanship in matters of national security so a holistic fight is waged successfully to rid our dear motherland of hostile forces attempting to derail our democracy so as to set up their warped Islamic caliphate.

But HURIWA warned against ongoing release of suspected terrorists even as the RIGHTS group has tasked the Federal Attorney general and minister of Justice Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN) to file charges against Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors immediately.

The Rights group has also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take effective measures to ensure that internally displaced persons are scientifically documented and accommodated in clearly demarcated structures in such a way that they do not ever come under such a mistaken bombardments by the security forces.

Besides, HURIWAwants the Federal government to act fast on the indictments made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Babachir Lawalwith the hope of recovering to the last Kobo all funds allegedly mismanaged which ought to be utilized to cater for millions of the less privileged Nigerians in the North East who have been internally displaced by the terror attacks of Boko haram.

HURIWA said: “We find it difficult to believe that a government that makes anti-graft campaign the pinnacle of its administration, will at the same time be seen condoning the alleged theft of fund meant for the internally displaced persons. The President ought to have sacked the SGF Mr. Babachir Lawal and ensure his prosecution for those sets of indictments made against him by the Senate of the Federal Republic.”

HURIWA quoting news report recalled that over 52 internally displaced persons were gruesomely killed by the accidental dropping of bombs by Nigerian Airforce in Borno State on Tuesday. Aid workers are among the dead in Rann, with the Red Cross saying six of its employees were killed.

The Rights group also quoted the MSF aid agency as saying that over 200 people had been injured and appealed for help with medical evacuations.

Expressing joy that President Muhammadu Buhari acted rapidly to order immediate rescue missions the RIGHTS group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put effective mechanisms in place to avoid a repeat of this self inflicted calamity.