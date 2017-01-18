Give Information About Suicide Bombers And Get N500,000 – Army

SAN FRANCISCO, January 18, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian Army has announced a reward of the sum of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.

This was disclosed by Army Director of Public Information, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who said that the reward is‎ to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security.

“Once again we call on all law abiding citizens to provide useful information to security agencies towards a quicker apprehension of remnants of terrorists still bent on unleashing mayhem on Nigerians,” he said.

“We would like to reassure that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.

“While we appreciate the cooperation of the members of the general public so far, there is the need to be more vigilant and security conscious to save lives and apprehend Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors.

“The official numbers of contact persons in the Operation Lafiya Dole as follows: Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221, General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985, Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305, Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576, Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp), Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992, Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.”