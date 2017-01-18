Man Murders Kinsman Over Cow Leg In Delta

A butcher in Ogbe-Ilo in the capital city of Asaba was stabbed to death by his brother over cow leg at the slaughter in the popular Abraka market in Asaba, Delta State.

The young man, Mr. Akin Sahid a father of two met his death Wednesday at the slaughter house when he went to buy cow meat he sells as usual along with his brother Aladi Abiodun who sells at Ogbe-Osuwa in Asaba ended up in fighting for the only available cow leg.

According to eye witnesses trouble started when the two brothers were dragging who would buy the cow leg from one of their customers at the slaughter house, as a result of scarcity of cow meat at the abattoir ended up in fighting and thereby stabbed his kinsman to death.

The deceased and his brother have been in business for a long time without rancour according to their Yoruba brothers.

The sympathisers who besieged the meat selling point of the deceased at Ogbe- Osuwe cried bitterly over the death of their customer.

One the customer Mr. Lanco a Yoruba man cried sorrowfully, describing the deceased as a good meat seller who takes cognisant of his customers.

“I am still confuse for the death of our brother. I don't know what came over them, two of them are brothers they came from the same place Kwara state. He usually cut meat for me even though i don't have money”.

“They are selling meat together. Sometime the other boy will bring meat to the deceased table to sell. And also go to market together but for today (Wednesday) I don't know why they start fighting at the Abraka market to the extent of stabbing his brother to death.

Confirming the incident, the police image maker Delta state DSP Andrew Aniamaka said that the incident was true.

“It actually happen, one Akin Sahid 34 was stabbed to death at the slaughter house by one Aladi Abiodu both are from Kwara state”.

He said that the corps has been deposited at the FMC morgue while the suspect has been arrested for further investigation.