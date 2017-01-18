Newspaper Proprietors Honours Provost, FECOTECH

The Provost, Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba Delta State who doubles as the Chairman, Committee of Provosts, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem was issued a certificate of patronship by the Association of African proprietors of Community Newspapers.

According to sources, the certificate was in appreciation of his contributions towards community development in Nigeria and in Africa in general.

Dr. Ezoem who was overwhelmed with joy in receiving the certificate revealed that he so much believes in community journalism right from his youth days and will continue to champion the course for the Association of African Proprietors of Community Newspapers.

He further said that community Publishers are mirror through which information about the government policies is discriminated to the grassroots.

He however, promised to partner with the association to ensure they achieve a lot in Africa as community publishing is concerned. Adding that the association should be guided by the ethics of the profession.