Foundation Laments Lack Of Government’s Partnership

Despite his foundation’s support to the development of the Delta State, especially the health sector, the President of the Ebreme Foundation for the elderly and Physically Challenged, Dr Moore Ebreme has lamented that the foundation has not gotten any support from its beneficiaries particularly the Delta State government.

Dr. Ebreme revealed that on 27th August 2013, the foundation donated hospital equipment to the Central Hospital Sapele after following the stipulated protocols and walking aids to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, “the state government told me that if the equipment are not up to what they want they will not allow me to donate and I did as they wanted, I even begged them to do donation”, he noted.

According to him, “there is no reward yet to me or the foundation and all these were financed from my monthly pension money and few other occasional donors”.

Dr. Ebreme hand down the hint Tuesday during the 29th Medical Lecture/Interactive Session of the Ebreme Foundation for the Elderly and Physically Challenged at the Delta State Art and Culture, Asaba.

Meanwhile, the President of the foundation said, “The Ebreme Foundation for the elderly and Physically Challenged has been in existence for the past 10 years. We have consistently organized medical lectures and interactive sessions for the elderly 29 times making them to be properly informed about their health in order to live longer and be in good health with respect to what to eat and what not to eat or drink, right life style, regular exercise, drinking 2-3 litres of water daily and avoid red meat and animal fat”.

He said “in 2009, Ebreme Foundation took 176 Elders with the age brackets of 60-90 years to FMC Asaba to check for total Cholesterol, low density lipoprotein, high density lipoprotein, triglycerides, fasting blood sugar (diabetes), hypertension and body mass index”.

He also noted that in 2011, Ebreme foundation again took 185 elders to FMC Asaba to check for Electrocardiography, diabetes, hypertension, serum creatinine, e-GDR, nine various test on urine and body mass index, stressing that in both 2009 and 2011 both ministry of health and hospital management board sent observers during the medical test.

“During the test in both 2009 and 2011 we were able to discover that some elderly persons were walking to the grave blindly without knowing and by the result of these tests we took actions thereby preventing them from premature death”.

He recounted some of the achievements of the foundation to include his effort from 2001 which yielded dividend on 18th July 2005 through circular letter, Ref: SGD, 104/T/137 of 18th July 2005 titled “Government Policy on Recruitment of Disabled Persons”. When he was Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development between 2002-2006.

“Also by divine timing when I was posted to the Civil Service Commission as Permanent Secretary, I was paramount in making the CSC to adopt it rule and employed the first blind man (virtually impaired) Mr Nkem Ofili with HND Mass Communication into the Civil Service in 2006 with another who works with V.I.O office, Ogwashi-Uku. Also, Mr Tony Ubaka, also blind was employed with the Ministry of Art and Culture, one Mrs Angela with DBS Radio/TV and other disabled persons with various forms of disabilities have been employed in the Delta State Civil Service based on the effort of the Ebreme Foundation”.

He advocated for prayers daily to live to ripe old age, abstinence from fried food, eating of raw breakfast, eating of fruits for lunch before the main cooked food, eating of local rice, eating of salad and small cooked food, usage of curry, thyme, ginger in place of seasoned ones, eating of fruits that are in season, moderate exercises not less than five days weekly for 30 minutes, sleep 6-8 hours daily, drinking minimum of eight cups of water daily, avoidance of refined salt, staying under the sun for an hour daily, forgiveness of offenders and reading of books on health and other topics continuously.