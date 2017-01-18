IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR DRUMS SUPPORT FOR GOVERNOR OKOROCHA

The people of Imo State have been urged to lend their support and prayers to Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission Government, as it continues to to transform the state to an enviable height in the comity of States in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Prince Eze Madumere, the Deputy Governor of Imo State made the plea earlier today at Okwudor, Njaba, during a thanksgiving mass in honour of Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe as she marks her 45 birthday celebration at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Okwudor, Njaba LGA, Imo state.

While congratulating Hon. (Mrs.) Uju Onwudiwe on her birthday as a disciple of Rescue Mission, he hailed Governor Okorocha for his focus on his vision to transforming Imo State to world destination. He called for support for the Governor having begun to build the most knowledgable State ever known through his free education policy at all levels.

He reminded his hosts the consistency of Governor Okorocha in keeping to his promise of changing the fortune of the less privileged even before his emergence as the Governor of Imo State. His word in parts; "Let us cast our minds back and we will realize that our leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has not only impacted lives but has continued to give hope to the hopeless. In the same spirit, he has transformed the length and breath of the State. The security situation today in Imo is a great testimony to what God can do with his servants. As a Rescuer, Hon. Mrs. Onwudiwe is towing this same path of honour. I know her for her heart of gold towards her people and by the Special Grace of God, she cannot regret her good deeds."

He prayed God to bless her and her family with long life of fulfilled dreams and aspirations especially in service to man and God.

Responding to the call on the needs of the parish by the clergy, Prince Madumere pledged to sink a bore-hole so as to solve the water problem in the parish.

Earlier, in her remarks, Hon Uju Onwudiwe described the deputy governor as a man full of human kindness, a patriot, who is ever ready to carry the burdens of the people on his shoulder.

She revealed that her birthday is a always marked with thanksgiving mass and empowerment.

Present at the thanksgiving mass were, the Commissioner of police, C.P Taiwo Lukano, the deputy speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Hon, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Commissioner for lands, Hon, Lawrence Egburuo and others.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media