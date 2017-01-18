WHY GOD WILL NOT ESTABLISH BIAFRA:

I am not not against my people’s desire, but I will like to shed some light to some facts that will help us see things in their proper perspective, and from God’s perspective, so we will pursue the right cause.

God’s heart is breaking for my people, because of what they have been going through. I have seen His tears for my people, few times. Their pursuit however, is not His pursuit for them. He wants His eternal purpose concerning them to be established, the purpose for which He created and formed them, even from the womb.

First, Igbos are Ebos (Hebrews), and from what the LORD told me, they are His firstborn. His entire heart right now is on His firstborn, the Hebrews (Ebos), the apple of His eyes:His might, the demonstration of His strength, the excellency of His dignity, and the excellency of His power. These words are peculiar to a firstborn.

The people who birthed the vision of Biafra might have some clue on God’s covenant plan to use the Igbos to fulfil His End Time purpose for mankind, which is the fulfilment of Biblical prophecy since the fall of man in the Garden of Eden. When man fell, God spoke to the serpent that deceived the man to eat from the tree of knowlwdge of good and evil, that the Seed of the woman would bruise his head. This Seed of the woman is Jesus Christ (Mathew 1:1). He bruised the head of the serpent on the Cross, when He took the place of man on the cross and let the burning anger of God against sin, to fall upon Him. By this, He redeemed man from the fall, and not only man but the Earth which was lost to sin and Satan. He has redeemed man to God’s original purpose and glory. Man was original created and crowned with glory and honor. When he fell, he lost that position, but Christ redeemed man back to that glory through His sacrificial death on the cross for man.

He fulfilled all the Old testament prophecies concerning Him (I will not go into details here). But the most popular prophecy I want to point out is Isaiah 9:6-7, concerning His government, His kingdom, His rulership upon the throne of David. It was fulfilled in Luke 1: 32-33).

When He scattered His people into the wind, God maintained His covenant plan for Israel. Let’s see it:

Thus,saith the LORD; If ye can break my covenant of the day, and my covenant of the night, and that there should not be day and night in their season; Then may also my covenant be broken with David my servant, that he should not have a son to reign upon his throne; and with the Levites the priests, my ministers. As the host of heaven cannot be numbered, neither the sand of the sea measured: so will I multiply the seed of David my servant, and the Levites that minister unto me. Moreover, the word of the LORD came to Jeremiah, saying, Considerest thou not what this people have spoken, saying, The two families which the LORD hath chosen, he hath even cast them off? thus they have despised my people, that they should be no more a nation before them. Thussaith the LORD; If my covenant be not with day and night, and if I have not appointed the ordinances of heaven and earth; Then will I cast away the seed of Jacob, and David my servant, so that I will not take any of his seed to be rulers over the seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob: for I will cause their captivity to return, and have mercy on them (Jeremiah 33:20-26 (KJV).

The scattering of the entire house of Israel and Judah all over the Earth, is not the end of it. The white people occupying the Palestine Land in the name of the House of Israel, are false Jews. They are Europeans. Abraham, our fore-father came from Mesopotamia.He was not white, and his descendants were not,and are not whites. Those white Jews are usurpers. They hope to fulfil prophecy; butthey won’t.

Where are the true Hebrews? See Ezekiel 37: they are dry bones in the valley, hidden in holes of rocks, and graves. This says that they are not yet manifested. They are still suffering and struggling in their lands of captivities. But in fulfilment to His Word, God has created so much awareness that they are recognising and re-gathering themselves, hence Synagogues in Nigeria and in some African countries. This is the begining of the restoration, for God is going to awaken swords for war and shake all nations for the sake of the restoration of His people and the manifestation of the Kingdom of Christ.

He will make them one nation again. He will re-gather them from East, West, North and South where they are scattered and bring them back into the Land He promised their fore-father in a covenant to dwell forever. Then, as in Old Time, He will rebuild His temple in their midst and dwell with them. The Temple is not the counterferit third Temple being rebuilt now by the Temple Institute. No! What they are rebuilding is called: Abomination Desolation. They are even instituing animal sacrifices which was fulfilled in Christ. There will be no more animal sacrifices in the Messianic (True Third) Temple. Christ’s Blood brought that to an end.

WHERE AM I TAKING ALL THIS TO?

Ebos (Hebrews), as God’s firstborn, stand at the center of the fulfilment of this prophecy. The people who have this idea believed that it is Biafra movement. It is not.

Now, let’s look at the characteristics of Biafra movement.

*Unachievable

*Bloodshed: unjust killings

*No Christ

I will explain this last one. Most of the people agitating for Biafra movement believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ, is a gospel that the white people gave them. White people did not give us any gospel. The Bible was interpreted from Hebrew and Aramaic language; also Greek. I have briefly looked into the Bible translations. While Martin Luther translated the Bible from the original language (Hebrew) to German language, other named people translated it from Hebrew and Greek into English language. This says that white people did not give us the Bible, or christianity.

Most of these agitators of Biafra, rejected Jesus as their Messiah,and so are not inGod’s central plan. The only way to approach God is through an atoning sacrifice of blood.

For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul (Leviticus 17:11 (KJV)

In the Old Testament, the bloods of goats, bullocks, lambs without blemish, were the required burnt sacrifices for sin, transgression, iniquity of man before God. In Egypt, Pharoah was not moved by any of the nine plagues until the blood sacrifice of animals without blemish, was made on behalf of every firstborn of Hebrew family. That night, God passed His judgment against Egypt by killing all their firstborn, but spared all the Hebrew firstborn and their families. The blood of the lambs on their doors and lintels of the windows was atoning sacrifice for Hebrew families. Pharoah thus, evicted the people in a hurry, to leave Egypt. The Hebrewpeople, plundered their wealth of silver and gold and left. That is the institution of the Passover Feast...God passed over Egypt in judgment, rescued His people from the bondage. It was only through the atoning power of the blood that freed His people for, through the blood, God saw the innocence of those animals (lambs) as a substitue for His people’s lives and so, He moved in judgment against Egypt.

Now, that blood of sacrifices in Egypt was a token of the Blood of Christ that would be shed thousands of years later on the Cross for humanity, for deliverance from Spiritual Egypt, sin, Satan and the world. JESUS DIED ON THE JEWISH PASSOVER AS THE PERFECT LAMB OF GOD FOR THE SINS OF MAN SO THAT as many as come under the protection of His Blood, will be saved from God’s anger. I have written detailed information on some books concerning these.

The Jews rejected Him, their Prince of Peace in their time. . John, the forunner of Jesus prophesied about this rejection in John 1: 11: He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

He wept for them and prophecied their destruction that their enemies would lay siege on them and hedge them on every side. Let’s read the prophecy:

And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but now they are hid from thine eyes. For the days shall come upon thee, that thine enemies shall cast a trench about thee, and compass thee round, and keep thee in on every side, And shall lay thee even with the ground, and thy children within thee; and they shall not leave in thee one stone upon another; because thou knewest not the time of thy visitation(Luke 19:41-44 (KJV)

His people did not recognize the visitation of God in their lives. They rejected the Prince of their peace, and this would cost them greatly.

In 70AD, Titus of Rome laid siege over Jerusalem; countless numbers of them died from sword and starvation; their Second Temple was burnt down. That was the captivity of Judah, the Southern Kingdom. The Northern Kingdom had been scattered hundreds of years before, and were termed (Ten lost tribe of Israel).

God however, promised restoration to all these through the the New Covenant He established in His Son, Jesus Christ: (Jeremiah 31:1; Ezekiel 34:25). The Kingdom of His Son is the Millennium Reign of Christ, when He shall sit upon the throne of David and rule. Not just the whole House of Israel will He rule, but the entire Earth. Satan, will be chained for one thousand years during this period.

The establishment of this Kingdom collaborates with the regathering of His people. Ebos are central in the fulfilment of this prophecy. Only one third of the true Hebrews will enter this Kingdom; two thirds will be cut off and perish.

NOW BIAFRA...

It’s true that thousands and millios have lost ther lives over the agitation of Biafra movement, God has given me some revelations about Biafra that are not favorable.

First, in a brief revelation during persoanl prayers in October 22, 2016 around 10 and 11pm, I saw Biafra. I wrote down the revelation on my diary:

I saw Biafra. It was filled with blood, both dark and red blood. I understood this to mean both the past and the present blood shed of the ‘Biafrans’, (Igbos). Biafrans' blood have been shed over the years till date. They want freedom and each time they fight for that freedom, their blood flows like water so much so that the name Biafra is synonymous with blood-flow.Immediately, I came to an understanding to the revelation of God concerning the Ebos. They are Hebrews and have the curse of God upon them. God provided a way for their freedom, and that way for their freedom, majority of them are not following it. Biafrans don't need their own blood to flow for their freedom, but they need the Blood of the sacrifice God provided for them, to get their freedom. Their freedom is first, spiritual, before it becomes physical. The nationality God founded for the Biafrans is the Messianic Kingdom of Christ, and only in Christ is their freedom found. It is God Himself that will fight your war, not you. (Journal, October, 22, 2016, 10:54pm).

Another instance,He gave me a dream. He showed me a very beautiful silver looking fat snake with beautiful colorful linings. It was hanging on a tree with a touch light in its mouth, which pointed downwards in an active search. This snake searches the people wherever they are, and make them ride a flying train. The people always gathers in one spot where this train rests, while this snake on the tree pointing downwards with the touchlight in its mouth, monitoring everyone that enters the train. The train flies the people to a train station in the middle of nowhere. At the end, the people on this train will end up searching for their true residence, trying to figure out their true identities, searching for a way back home. Most of them could not even remember their addresses, anymore.

When I woke up, I had the understanding that the silverlooking beautiful snake (with some courful linings), is Biafra. See how blood flows each time it pushes the people to agitate for freedom, and yet they don’t get it.

The first revelation I actually had was a large stadium, packed with almost millions of people.Suddenly, arrows began to fly from every corner against them, killing them. Even when they ran down the entrance to find their ways out, the killers with their arrors were already on such entrances. They were so much exterminated that only a handful (remnant) tried to escape. Yet, they could not truly escape because, their was danger on their escape route.

Recently, before the release of some of the supposed ‘Bafran agitators’ from prison, which I read on one of the online news, I had a dream where I saw about two thousand of Igbos in Prison. Most of these people were going about their businesses, work, market...casually, and were all arrested as Biafran agitators. In that dream, I was walking longside President Obama in front of them, as they were lined into two groups. Some of these people were fathers, young people and all walks of life. Some carrying grocery bags, and some had their work bags, while some had nothing but dressed well. Some were arrested three months ago (in that dream) with the same clothes they had when they were arrested.

They were transfering these Igbo prisoners into another Prison. Walking in front with President Obama with whom I was casually chatting.While the entire people were casually walking behind Obama and I (who were in front),behind them (the end of the line from behind), were trucks and armoured cars with soldiers holding guns, and ready to shoot. We all walked into a large well fortified facility. It looks like a Fema Camp – very large Camp. As everyone stood, casually chatting and awaiting: what next (?), one of them that had the likeness of that Anambra man that was recently killed in Indonesia (that got me thinking that he was probably innocent of the charges of drug), he gave me a written note that looked like a suicide note. I asked him why he wants to kill himself, he answered me that the general public including the press people,were not aware of their whereabouts; and they do not even have record of their faces (identities). At this point, it became obvious that they were going to kill everybody without anyone knowing their whereabouts. I sensed that though Iwas on a visitation among them, I was not safe even with President Obama, standing next to me. I started running for hiding. I ran into a building that looked like an empty classroom, but could not hide there; I ran into a bush (still within the enclosed facility) but could not successfully hide as the bush was not thick enough to cover me.

I opened my eyes. The LORD told me that those prisoners are His Levites.They were going to be killed like ‘nobodies’. God reveals to redeem. It was a call for prayers and to be aware that if anything happens to Igbo people as whole, no matter where I am (even in the US), I am not free. That’s what Mordecai told Queen Esther, right? I have to fight on my knees for my people.

About three weeks later, around 6:30am, I was asleep when I saw God riding on the clouds as in a chariot. He was riding towards Nigeria to free the prisoners. He turned to me and said: I NEED PRAISES, I AM THE LORD. Instantly, I opened my eyes and began to loudly praise God in singing and dances. The Bible says:

There is none like unto the God of Jeshurun, who rideth upon the heaven in thy help, and in his excellency on the sky. The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms: and he shall thrust out the enemy from before thee; and shall say, Destroy them(Deuteronomy 33:26-27 (KJV)

For, behold, the LORD will come with fire, and with his chariots like a whirlwind, to render his anger with fury, and his rebuke with flames of fire (Isaiah 66:15).

God is gone up with a shout, the LORD with the sound of a trumpet. Sing praises to God, sing praises: sing praises unto our King, sing praises. For God is the King of all the earth: sing ye praises with understanding. God reigneth over the heathen: God sitteth upon the throne of his holiness (Psalm 47:5-8 (KJV).

Three days later, I checked some Nigerian News. I read that about fifty Biafran prisoners were released in Aba area. The person who wrote the article confirmd what was revealed to me: that most of these people were going about their businesses, works, markets and were arrested as Biafra agitators. They would have privately killed these “prisoners” without the public being aware of it, but God rode on the cloud of His power and might and miraculously rescued them from the prison where they were. Again, it was the power of God that rescued them.

WHY?

THE LORD TOLD ME THAT THEY WERE HIS LEVITES.

WHY LEVITES?

God is fulfilling the Biblical Prophecy I mentioned earlier: to restore the nation of Israel, the true Hebrews to their prophetic purpose. In this restoration, He is rebuilding the Tabernacle of David. He also has an everlasting covenant with the Levitical priesthood that they will never cease to minister unto Him forever. The Levites will minister unto the LORD in the Davidic Tabernacle in the Third Temple (The Messianic Kingdom).

Thus,saith the LORD; If ye can break my covenant of the day, and my covenant of the night, and that there should not be day and night in their season; Then may also my covenant be broken with David my servant, that he should not have a son to reign upon his throne; and with the Levites the priests, my ministers.

God had to let me witness the deliverance of the Biafran prisoners, through His might as He rode on the clouds that morning to rescue them from Prison. I read that most of these prisoners are in Aba area.

I have so much to say concerning God’s original purpose for the Igbos (Ebos-Hebrews) from the revelations He has given me so far, but I have written volumes of books about these things, which He asked me to write.

For those of you who say that white people gave you religion and so you reject your Prince of Peace, you are not getting it. Jesus is your Messiah that will save you and establish you. Ebos will be established as head above all nations of the world. Your light will rise from obscurity, and through you, God will raise Levites and the sons of Zadok, as Judges and ministers that will rule with Christ and His appointed Prince on His Messainic (Third) Temple. God will restore that very marriage covenant He made with Israel on Mount Sinai and will comfort His people. But according to the Word of God, you will be redeemed with the spirit of judgment and burning. He will come as a Refiner’s fire and chose only the remnant that came under the protection of the Blood covenant of Christ:

And I will turn my hand upon thee, and purely purge away thy dross, and take away all thy tin: And I will restore thy judges as at the first, and thy counsellors as at the beginning: afterward thou shalt be called, The city of righteousness, the faithful city. Zion shall be redeemed with judgment, and her converts with righteousness (Isaiah 1:25-27;Zechariah 13:8-9 KJV).

God works only according to counsel of His Will for His own ultimate Glory. He will not give you “Biafra”, but will fulfil His everlasting covenant with our fore-father Abrham, David and Levitical priesthood. He is only confined by His own written scroll over nations and lives before your creation. Anything outside His original purpose is not from Him and cannot stand. He said that His counsel shall stand, and things which he has purposed shall stand:

… for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: (Isaiah 46:9-10 (KJV)

Also remember that Jesus says that Heaven and Earth shall pass away, but not a jot of His Word shall pass away (Mathew 24:35).

This is one of the books the LORD gave me to write on the Restoration of the Hebrews and the establishment of His kingdom on Earth.

https://www.amazon.com/Messianic-Temple-There-Ezekiels-Vision/dp/1519656904/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&qid=1484550112&sr=8-4&keywords=the+messianic+temple

You will fully comprehend why the entire Bible prophecy is being fulfilled in Nigeria, and that the Third Temple is in Nigeria, not Palestine land. You will also understand your true identity and run with clarity of purpose so you will no longer die prematurely, but fulfil God’s divine agenda for your lives. There is no need throwing away your lives for the cause that God did not send you to pursue, and die and spend eternity in the Lake of Fire. Wisdom, knowledge and understanding are the principal things for you to grab so you will live on purpose and understand God’s prophetic agenda for your life and your people.

Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is (Ephesians 5:17 (KJV)

True freedom come through the Blood of Jesus Christ, who took your place of the cross and satisfied God’s judgment against sin, just as His people got their freedom after the blood of the lambs were shed and applied on their doors and windows in Egypt. Jesus is the Ark of Noah, for us. Only those who entered the Ark, were saved. God’s anger burns as fire, that’s why the fires of the Brazen altar of sacrifices in Moses laws, never quenched. The anger of God never quenches; that is the fires of Hell and finally, Lake of fire. It never quenches. He poured it on Jesus on the cross, and He satisfied God’s justice against our sins. Only Blood appeases God, and that Blood has been given through the Blood of Jesus. Please don’t reject Him so you will enter into God’s promised rest for His people, the true Kingdom He prepared for you, the Messianic (Millennium Kingdom). It’s here. I believe the Levites already know themselves, because He has already prepared them.

