Nnamani To Defect To Apc, Set To Register In Enugu

BEVERLY HILLS, January 16, (THEWILL) – All is set for the registration of Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, as a new member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

THEWILL gathered that Nnamani has signified his intention to join former governor of Old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, and other defectors, to undergo registration as members of the party in Enugu State.

Others are the immediate past Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uchenna Ekwe; and, wife of the former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Dorothy Nwodo, among others.

The party's registration is an exercise being conducted in the south east states, to update its membership, particularly with the new members who have indicated interest or have already joined the party.

Addressing reporters in Enugu, APC State Chairman Ben Nwoye dismissed reports the party was indisposed to receiving Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, should the lawmaker indicate interest to do so.

He said APC was open to genuine democrats and progressives in the state and Southeast saying the three-week registration “is open to all and sundry, including Ekweremadu, without any tariff”.

Meanwhie, over 500 members of the PDP, in Abia State also defected to the APC in the state.

Those who defected include former Minority leader, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Azubuike; Major Gen. Ogbonna Okoro (rtd); former Transition Committee Chairman, Bende council, Mr Ben Kalu; former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chidi Nwosu; and Chief Uche Akwukwaegbu, among others.