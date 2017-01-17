Lassa Fever Returns: 9 Deaths, 20 Cases Confirmed In 7 States

BEVERLY HILLS, January 16, (THEWILL) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed nine deaths and 20 cases of Lassa Fever in seven states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Technical Assistant, Communication, of the NCDC, Dr Lawal Bakare, who alerted Nigerians on the increasing cases of Lassa Fever and the need for increased focus on prevention and preparedness.

Bakare revealed that Plateau State recorded three deaths out of six confirmed cases, while Ogun State recorded two deaths and two confirmed cases.

“In Taraba State, there was one death out of the six confirmed cases, while Nasarawa recorded three deaths,” the statement read.

“Other states that have recorded one case each, without confirmed deaths, include Edo, Ondo and Rivers.

He declared that the centre has commenced the implementation of its Lassa Fever plan ahead of the current dry season with a view to strengthening nationwide capacity to prevent, detect and respond to the anticipated cases.

Bakare further explained that NCDC is working with affected states to ensure an appropriate response to these cases.