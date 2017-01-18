MasterCard unveils identity check app

MasterCard has announced the roll out of the Identity Check Mobile, a new payment technology application that uses biometrics, including fingerprint and facial recognition, to verify a cardholder's identity and simplify online shopping.

'The pilot tested the potential of delivering greater security and convenience using biometric technology. Our goals were to understand the attitudes and perceptions of our participants toward biometrics as an online payment security solution,' Steve Pedersen, vice president, head, North American Corporate Card Products at the Financial Group, BMO, said.

'After using Identity Check Mobile, our programme participants gave strong reviews on biometric security and ease of use, especially as compared with passwords. We are looking forward to bringing this same experience to our clients in 2017,'' he added.

Mastercard Identity Check Mobile minimises the need for passwords, dramatically speeding the digital checkout process while also improving security. A cardholder can verify his/her identity by using the fingerprint scanner or facial recognition technology on his/her smart phone with the Identity Check app.