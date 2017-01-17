Boko Haram a godless group, says Buhari …as suicide bomber kills professor, 4 others in UNIMAID

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Boko Haram as 'a godless group.'

In a series of tweets lasting a few minutes apart, Mr. President said, 'Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws.'

He also tweeted his heart-felt condolences to victims and families of the survivors after a suicide bomber killed a professor of Veterinary Medicine, Aliyu Usman Mani, an unidentified student and three others were yesterday killed during early morning prayers at a mosque inside the staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri.

He tweeted, 'My heartfelt condolences go to the University Community, the families of the victims, and the Govt and people of Borno State.'

Confirming the deadly blast, the Borno State Police Commissioner, Mr. Damien Chukwu said: 'The first explosion occurred at about 05:15hours early in the morning, when a police mobile force personnel on duty near the Gate 4 at the back of University of Maiduguri, gunned down a female suicide bomber of about 12years old, who was trying to infiltrate the university premises and the IED (Improvised Explosive Device) strapped to her body exploded killing her instantly.

'Shortly after that, the second suicide bomber, a seven year-old detonated the second explosive at the senior staff quarters mosque in the university where a professor, and four persons were killed and 15 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.'

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abubakar Njodi, said: 'We lost three persons; as earlier reported to be two, but later the body of Professor Mani was discovered, after others were taken to the hospital. That was why there were discrepancies in the figures.

'From the reports I have been receiving since (yesterday) morning, we have 15 people that have been taken to the hospital from the mosque where it happened. Two of those in the hospital are in critical conditions. The university was lucky that the loss was not as colossal as it could have been had the second suicide bomber made her way to a populated area.'

The management of the university placed restriction on movement within the campus and postponed first semester examinations scheduled for yesterday saying, students will now write the examination papers today.

'So we have to suspend the exams, because we could not have had a stable mind to go and write exams under this grieving condition. So we have to suspend the exams to allow even the security do all the necessary checks they may want to do,' Prof. Njodi said.

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7-Division Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Victor Ezugwu and the state Commissioner of Police have visited the scene and sympathised with management of the university.

Until his death, Late Prof. Mani was the Director of the university's Veterinary Teaching Hospital. He also held several positions in committees both within and outside the university. He also held a number of positions in the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA).

The deceased, who was born in Katsina City of Katsina State on April 11, 1957, left behind a wife and two children.

His colleagues at the university and students told our reporter that the late Prof. Mani was a peaceful lecturer.