Heads May Roll As Efcc Launches Investigation Into N500m Chibok School Fund

BEVERLY HILLS, January 16, (THEWILL) – There is the possibility of casualties as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into the alleged missing N500m earmarked for the Chibok Safe School Initiative.

According to a statement released on Monday by Timothy Adewale, Senior Staff Attorney of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the EFCC has confirmed to the group that it was looking into the petition by the group requesting the anti-corruption body to urgently probe the fund.

SERAP had written to the EFCC demanding “a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former minister of finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.”

“This request is based on allegation by Governor Kashim Shettima that N500 million set aside by the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, is missing and cannot be accounted for.

“The funds were released for rebuilding of the Government Girls School in Chibok under the Safe School Initiative programme, which was commissioned former minister of finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.”

Revealing that the anti-graft body had consented to its request, Adewale said: “We have received confirmation from the EFCC that the body is looking into our petition.

“The EFCC has also expressed its determination to diligently investigate the allegation of the missing N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, and sought additional information from SERAP.

“SERAP appreciates the prompt attention the EFCC has given to the matter, and our organisation is committed to sending to the EFCC additional information, including any available documentary evidence in our possession, in order to enable the anti-corruption body to get to the root of the matter, identify suspected perpetrators and bring them to justice, as well as recover any missing funds.”