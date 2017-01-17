Ekiti PDP chides APC, Fayemi over claims on fire outbreak, Says; “Fayemi lied over cash donation to victims”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described the

attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to

politicise the last week fire outbreak at a petrol station in Ado

Ekiti, the state capital as wicked, animalistic and inhuman,

describing as “shameless lie” the party’s claim that Minister of Mines

and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi donated cash to victims of the

fire outbreak.

The PDP, which accused the APC of blocking relief materials from being

given to the victims by the National Emergency Management Agency

(NEMA), said; “They control the federal government and NEMA is a

federal agency, what effort have they made to secure relief materials

for victims of the fire incident?”

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Jackson Adebayo said in a

release issued in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that only one Sunday Omotoso,

Ward 4, Ado Local Government chairman of the APC was giving N50, 000

and two motorcycles out of the many victims of the fire incident.

The PDP, which also described claim by the APC that volunteer

paramedics and firefighters employed by the APC government of Dr

Fayemi were sacked by the Fayose’s government as false said, “The

volunteers know that the government that engaged them did not pay

them, for months and it was the same APC government that sacked them.”

The party said if the APC governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir

El-Rufai had acted promptly on the Southern Kaduna killings as done by

Governor Ayodele Fayose when he heard about the fire outbreak, those

Nigerians that were slaughtered like goats in Southern Kaduna would

have lived.

“Even though we do not expect anything different from the APC because

the party is always desirous of making political capital out of

everything no matter how painful it is to those involved, we do not

expect that the party will take its wickedness to this ridiculous

level.

“Several people lost their properties in that fire incident and

Fayemi opted to assist only one person who is his party’s ward

chairman. Does that mean other victims do not deserve to be assisted

because they do not belong to the APC? Are those other victims not

Ekiti indigenes?

“And if there was a disaster of such magnitude, should it be

politicised? Shouldn’t Governor Fayose, men of the fire service and

other well-meaning people that assisted in putting out the fire be

commended for responding promptly?

“Would the people, including Governor Fayose who assisted the fire

fighters have folded their arms when the fire fighters had to leave

the scene in search of water?

“It is on record that most of the fire fighting engines being used in

the State were bought during the first tenure of Governor Fayose and

he is in the process of setting up mini fire stations in six locations

in the State,” the PDP said.