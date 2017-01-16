Kidnappers of students, teachers at Isheri demand N1.2b

The abductors of students and members of staff of the Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) have demanded N1.2bn ransom for the victims to be released, it was learnt.

Reports say the abductors called a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand.

The police authorities confirmed that the gunmen invaded the school now changed to Tulip International School, and took the students and the teachers away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

They were abducted at about 9:30pm on Friday, when the kidnappers dug through the fence and entered through a back door.

A source who confirmed the demand for ransome said, “They have been using the victims’ phone numbers to call their families. Each time the families try to negotiate, they would end the call.”

Daily Trust learnt that footage of the CCTV Cameras at the school hostel indicated that the kidnappers wore masks when they stormed the hostel. One of them reportedly wore skirt but he is suspected to be a man.

Among the victims were two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students, one Senior Secondary School (SSS) student, three Nigerian workers and two Turkish staff.

Representative of Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, AIG Zone 2, Aderanti Kayode and Commissioner of Police, Ogun Command, llliyasu Ahmed had visited the school, saying the police authorities are on top of the situation.

The Ogun State government has also assured parents and relatives of the students and staff of the school of prompt action to ensure safe and immediate release of the kidnapped victims.

Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga also visited the school.