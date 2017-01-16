We did not find Shekau’s Quran in Sambisa forest – Buratai

The Army chief said that the soldiers only found one of the sect leader’s Hadith collections during the raid.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai has revealed that the Army did not find the Quran of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau in Sambisa forest.

The Army chief said what the soldiers found during the raid on Camp Zero, was one of the sect leader’s Hadith collections.

According to Daily Trust, Buratai said that Sambisa forest will be converted into a military facility for training drills.

He said “As for the items that were recovered in Camp Zero which we strongly believe belong to the terrorist, these were evidence to show that our troops have been there. These criminals that have been staying in that place are no more in that location.

“Let me correct one point. It was not the Holy Qur’an that was found there, it was Sahih al-Bukhari, one of the Hadith collections. It also signifies that the dreaded Sambisa is no longer dreadful."